Farmers, fishermen, drivers, and artisans responsible for 70% of teenage pregnancy in KEEA

Teenage pregnancy

The Municipal Director of Health Services for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), Martin Sumani Daanko, has expressed serious concerns about the escalating rate of teenage pregnancies in the municipality.

In a report by Graphic Online, he urged all stakeholders, including chiefs, health professionals, religious groups, teachers, and assembly members to work together to address the issue. This problem has the potential to threaten the educational progress of young girls.



During the annual performance review of the health sector in the Elmina municipality, which was themed "Achieving Better Health Outcomes through Universal Health Coverage in the KEEA Municipality: The Role of Stakeholders,"



Mr Daanko made this call. In 2023, out of 4,054 pregnant women who registered for antenatal care services in the municipality, 496 of them (12.2%) were teenagers.

Mr. Daanko's analysis of the data from the past three years indicated that farmers/fishermen, drivers, and artisans in the age group of 20-29 were responsible for 60-70% of all teenage pregnancies in the municipality.



Furthermore, the municipal director announced that 48 nurses and midwives had left the municipality in the year under review to seek better opportunities elsewhere, bringing more workload on those who remained at their posts.



Mr. Daanko also took this opportunity to appeal to the staff to stay back and continue to render quality healthcare services to the people, as their job was a calling to help save lives. He further appealed to the government to improve the service conditions of health workers to prevent the exodus of health workers to other countries after they had been trained with taxpayers' money.