Farmers, residents appeal for reshape of Nkra-Kura road

Residents have appealed to the Government to rehabilitate their roads

Source: GNA

The residents of Nkra-Kura and Adama-Akura, mostly farming and fishing communities in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, have appealed to the Government to rehabilitate their roads to enable them to transport their produce to the Dambai market.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr John Jabadu, a farmer at Nkra-Kura, said the enclave had more than 20 communities, who were engaged in food crops production.



He said their area had been denied development projects and this he noticed, discouraged them from working hard to increase productivity.



He said the present deplorable shape of the road was hampering economic activities in the area and needed a quick fix.



Other residents that spoke with the GNA said the situation was especially bad for them as they were finding it difficult to transport their farm produce to the marketing centres.



The community members said the assembly was aware that foodstuffs abound in the area and that when tricycles and drivers stop plying the route, food items would go rotten and deprive both farmers and residents of their economic livelihood.

A few motorists who ply the route are unhappy because they risk damaging parts of their vehicles, which are expensive to fix.



“Until this route is fixed, business operators around this catchment stretch risk losing their source of livelihood,” another person said.



Mr Wisdom Narteh Kwey, the Assemblyman, said each time it rained the feeder road became impassable, as a result the farmers could not go to sell their food items at Dambai market.



He said foodstuffs such as cassava, yam, plantain and vegetables were getting rotten in the area because conveying them to the market centres had become a problem due to the bad road, which had developed deep potholes and had become unmotorable.



“Most tricycles riders are reluctant to covey our foodstuffs to and from this area and this is creating hardship for the people, repairing the road will bring us a lot of relief,” he said.