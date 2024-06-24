Fast-track completion of SOCO projects, others – Local Gov’t Minister urges contractors

Sites visited included the Sagnarigu Livestock Market, Nanumba CHPS Compound

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has urged contractors on the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project and Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP) projects to expedite their work.

During a tour of project sites in the Northern and Upper East Regions, he commended the progress but emphasized the need for swift completion to benefit the communities.



Sites visited included the Sagnarigu Livestock Market, Nanumba CHPS Compound, Sagnerigu Lockable Stores, Zogbeli Astro Turf Park, and Yendi Lockable Stores.

These projects are vital for residents' well-being, he noted.



