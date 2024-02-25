Fatal accident in Assin Juaso claims one life and leaves many critically injured

The passengers were travelling from Assin Brofoyedru towards Assin Fosu

One person has died while many mourners are critically injured in an accident at Assin Juaso in the Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

They were traveling from Assin Brofoyedru towards Assin Fosu direction and the crash happened at Assin Juaso on Friday evening.



According to Kasapa News, the mourners were fully loaded in a Nissan Pickup with registration GT-7929-19 with some sitting in the bucket of the vehicle driving at top speed when returning from mortuary.



According to the eyewitness, almost all the Victim including the driver were drunk.



Reports indicate that upon the vehicle reaching Assin Juaso School with top speed, the driver attempted to overtake a motorcycle, which made him lose control and in the process resulting in a summersault.

Some of the occupants upon realizing the vehicle was about falling jumped from the vehicle leaving them seriously injured.



The driver of the vehicle died on the spot and the rest were rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Assin Fosu St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.