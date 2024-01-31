Father and son bag master's degrees in law from University of Ghana

Lawyer Stephen Asante Bekoe and his son Paa Kwasi Adom Asante

On Friday, January 26th, 2024, Lawyer Stephen Asante Bekoe and his son, Paa Kwasi Adom Asante, celebrated a remarkable milestone as they both graduated with Master's degrees in Law from the prestigious University of Ghana School of Law.

The accomplished father graduated with an LLM in Natural Resources Law, while his son, Paa Kwasi Adom Asante, earned his LLM in Energy Law.



Beyond their academic achievements, Lawyer Asante Bekoe boasts an impressive array of leadership roles and contributions to various organizations. He serves as the National President of the Okuapemman Past Students Association and holds the esteemed position of President of the Ghana Canoeing Federation.

Furthermore, his commitment extends to serving as a board member of the Ghana Library Authority and as a member of the Legal and Constitution sub-committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee.