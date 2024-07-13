Fatimatu Abubakar, Jefferson Sackey To Speak At Influencers Conference

Jefferson Sackey

Source: Daily Guide

Key figures from the New Patriotic Party, including Fatimatu Abubakar and Jefferson Sackey, are set to speak at the third edition of the Influencers’ Conference on August 24, 2024, at Snap Cinema, Accra.

Themed ‘Influencing Youth Inclusion For Change,’ the event will feature prominent speakers like Bernard Kafui Sokpe and Joyce Ahiadorme, aiming to inspire and guide change-makers in the creative arts and media industry.

Organized by Konekt Global Management, the conference facilitates discussions on societal issues, offering networking and marketability opportunities for influencers.



