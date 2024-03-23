Felicia Abban: Ghana's pioneer female photographer laid to rest

Felicia Ewuraesi Gyasiwa Abban

Today, March 23, marks the final journey of Felicia Ewuraesi Gyasiwa Abban, the trailblazing Ghanaian photographer who passed away on January 4 at the age of 87.

Renowned for her pioneering role as Ghana's first female professional photographer, Felicia Abban captured the essence of Ghanaian life through her lens, telling stories that demanded to be told.



Born on April 19, 1936, to Joe E. Ansah and Theresa Yankey in Swedru, Felicia Abban's journey into photography began at the age of 14 when she apprenticed under her father, an established professional photographer in Sekondi.



She honed her skills in composition, exposure, developing, and printing, eventually opening her studio, Quality Art Studio, in Accra in 1955, earning the title of Ghana's first female professional photographer.



Throughout her career, Felicia Abban captured a wide array of subjects, from Ghanaian royalty to market women, lawyers, and other professionals, as well as covering historic events such as visits by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip of Britain. She was also known for her ability to photograph babies, with a special talent for capturing their unique expressions.



One of Felicia Abban's signatures was her self-portraits, which she took before attending events. These self-portraits not only showcased her style and elegance but also served as a business strategy, inviting prospective clients to experience her artistry firsthand.

She was also known for her role in training aspiring photographers, both men, and women, and was a founding member and President of the Ghana Union of Professional Photographers.



Felicia Abban's legacy extends beyond her photography; she was a beacon of inspiration for women in the creative arts, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of artists and photographers.



Her family, including prominent creatives like filmmaker Kwaw Ansah, musician Tumi Ansah, and the late fashion designer Kofi Ansah, remember her as a loving and amiable presence, cherished by all who knew her.



As she is laid to rest today, Felicia Abban leaves behind a legacy of resilience, beauty, and creativity, embodying the spirit of Ghanaian artistry and storytelling. May her memory be honored and her impact remembered for generations to come.