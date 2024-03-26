Female Medical intern found dead in her room at Obuasi hospital

The body has been sent to Heaven's Gate mortuary to undergo autopsy

A female medical intern, Devaki Dessie, was discovered deceased in her room at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital in Obuasi, where she was undergoing her internship.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police suggest that Devaki was found lifeless at her residence in Brahabebome, Obuasi, situated near the hospital premises.



Upon arriving at the scene, investigators identified a rope believed to have been used by Devaki to hang herself from the ceiling fan.

Authorities have transferred the body to Heaven's Gate mortuary to undergo autopsy procedures for preservation and further examination.