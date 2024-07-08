Female judges, magistrates increase by 58% -CJ

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

Source: The Chronicle

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has revealed a 58% increase in female judges since 2019, compared to an 8% rise in male judges.

Speaking at the Gender Equality in Law Campaign (GELC) in Accra, she stressed the need for measures to support women in the legal profession, as they still face gender prejudice and stereotypes.

The Ghana Bar Association and law firms were urged to tackle issues like sexual harassment. Research by the Institute of African Women in Law (IWAL) confirmed similar challenges across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.



Read full article