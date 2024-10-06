News

Female students are not part of your welfare package – NAGRAT tells members

NaratIMG 20241006 WA0022 615x410 Godwin Awoonor-Yevu

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called for a new social contract prioritizing teachers' well-being.

At the Teachers' Day celebration in Kwahu Mpreaso, Eastern Regional Chairman Godwin Awoonor-Yevu stressed the importance of involving teachers in decision-making, fair compensation, and job security.

He emphasized that sexual abuse should never be considered part of a teacher's welfare and warned that no union would defend teachers involved in such misconduct.

He highlighted an incident where four teachers engaged in inappropriate relationships with students, leading to disciplinary action.

Source: 3news