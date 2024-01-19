News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Due to technical challenges we had no option but to reroute GhanaWeb.com to GhanaWeb.live
For an uninterrupted service, please share this new home page: GhanaWeb.live
Share the link with your friends and colleagues
Menu
News
0

Final funeral rites for Auntie Muni set for January 21

Auntie Muni Waakye Auntie Muni Waakye Auntie Muni Waakye Auntie Muni Waakye Auntie Muni WaakyeAuntie Auntie Muni

Fri, 19 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The family of the renowned waakye vendor, Hajia Imoro Muniratu, affectionately known as Auntie Muni, has revealed the date for her ultimate funeral rites.

Shared through a social media flyer, the family disclosed that the final Islamic prayers for Auntie Muni will take place on Sunday, January 21, at the Cantonments Police Mosque at 10 AM.

Post the prayers, a gathering for well-wishers will be hosted at the Auntie Muni Waakye Joint in Labone later that same day.

Auntie Muni's family confirmed her passing on Wednesday, January 3, at the age of 72. The beloved waakye seller, renowned for her delectable offerings, succumbed to a brief illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live