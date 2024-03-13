Finance Minister designate acknowledges shortcomings in national cathedral project management

Abena Osei-Asare

Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister of State-Designate for Finance, candidly admitted during her vetting on Wednesday, March 13, that there were significant areas in the management of the National Cathedral project that could have been handled more effectively.

In response to questioning from the panel, Mrs. Osei-Asare acknowledged that improvements could have been made in overseeing the project, which has faced considerable scrutiny and criticism.



She emphasized the pivotal role of the Board of Trustees in fundraising to support the project’s completion. While noting the government's initial contribution, Mrs. Osei-Asare stressed the importance of the trustees fulfilling their role in advancing the project further.



“Mr. Chairman, I think we could have gone over it better than what we have done, that I must admit because, for me, it’s a very personal issue because I’m a Christian,” she remarked during the vetting session.

Mrs. Osei-Asare also highlighted the significance of the trustees' involvement in raising funds to ensure the realization of the National Cathedral project. While the government has provided its seed fund, she urged the trustees to play their part in securing additional resources for the project's successful completion.



The National Cathedral project, initially scheduled for commissioning on March 6, has faced considerable public criticism and scrutiny. Concerns have been raised, particularly by minority MPs, regarding transparency issues surrounding its financing and construction progress. The project's expenditure and the lack of transparency in fund allocation have been notable points of contention.



The admission by the Finance Minister Designate regarding potential shortcomings in the management of the National Cathedral project adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the initiative. As discussions continue, stakeholders are emphasizing the importance of transparency and effective oversight to ensure the project's success and address concerns regarding its execution.