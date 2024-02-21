Finance Minister releases €7m to complete Kumasi International Airport

Kumasi Airport International

The Ministry for Finance has disbursed €7 million out of the remaining €9 million needed to finalize the Kumasi International Airport project, which has faced delays due to funding constraints.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the newly appointed Finance Minister, aims to expedite the project's completion, urging contractors to finish within two months.



After inspecting the facility he disclosed: "This project would’ve been completed some time ago, but for the financial challenge that we faced. We have made efforts to address it. Part of the outstanding amount of money which was to be paid for the project to resume has been paid to the contractor."



"What is left is €2 million which we are going to pay within one week, so that the contractor will have no excuse as far as funding is concerned. I’m impressing on them to make sure that by the end of April, they bring a closure to this project, so we can begin to use it," he added.

Despite being approximately 90 percent complete, the project requires final touches, including runway extension and control tower construction, with the old terminal slated for demolition to meet international standards.



"What is left is the runway extension and control tower. The old terminal will be demolished to comply with rules governing international airport standards because the old facilities are very close to the runways. We will need at least 3 months to complete the project," Project Director at Contracta Construction, Jorge Tavares de Almeida explained.