Finance Minister resources NPP with logistics ahead of 2024 Polls

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Ghana's Finance Minister and MP for Karaga Constituency, has bolstered the Northern Region's New Patriotic Party (NPP) with logistics ahead of the 2024 elections.

His contributions include a new Hilux pick-up, 10 motorbikes, and an undisclosed cash amount for the regional communications team.

Additionally, 18 constituency organizers received motorbikes to aid in mobilization.

Dr. Adam, confident in the NPP's superior economic performance compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), believes this support will help the party secure a third term.

