Finance Minister’s apology a feeble attempt to salvage govt’s tattered reputation – Pro NDC Group

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

The NDC Professionals Forum (ProForum) has criticized Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's recent apology for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), calling it a desperate attempt to sway public opinion.

According to ProForum, the apology aims to quell the anger sparked by the "Agyapadeɛ" document, which they claim exposes the government's mismanagement and economic failures.



ProForum's statement, signed by President Sam Pee Yalley, dismisses the apology as insincere and demands accountability, transparency, and a comprehensive overhaul of the government's economic policies.

The group insists Ghanaians will not be deceived by this attempt to gain sympathy ahead of the elections.



Read full article