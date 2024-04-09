Finance Ministry announces new leadership appointments at GRA

The Ministry of Finance has announced key leadership appointments within the GRA

The Ministry of Finance has announced key leadership appointments within the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), aimed at bolstering the organization's strategic direction and operational efficiency.

Ms. Julie Essiam has been appointed as the new Commissioner-General, tasked with leading the GRA's strategic initiatives and ensuring effective revenue collection.



Mr. Edward Apenteng Gyamerah assumes the role of Commissioner for the Domestic Tax Revenue Division, where he will oversee tax-related matters and drive revenue generation efforts within the country.



Ms. Pearl Darko has been appointed as the Commissioner for the Support Services Division, responsible for providing essential support services to enhance the GRA's overall performance.



Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo has been named the Commissioner for Customs, tasked with overseeing customs operations and ensuring compliance with customs regulations.

These appointments, effective immediately, reflect the Ministry's commitment to strengthening the GRA's operations and achieving its revenue targets while maintaining high standards of professionalism and client service.



The Ministry, in a statement, also expressed appreciation for the outgoing leadership's contributions and dedication to national service.



