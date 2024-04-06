Fire Service probes cause of YWCA Palm Oil Factory fire

According to sources started around 11:45 pm on April 3, 2024

The Bunso fire station of the Ghana National Fire Service has commenced investigations into the cause of fire that ravaged the 31st Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) Palm Oil Factory at Akyem New Tafo in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The cause of the devastating fire which is not readily known according to sources started around 11:45 pm on April 3rd.



It took fire fighters more than 5 hours to bring it under control due to the combustive nature of the items in the factory.

More than eighty female workers lost their investments as over 2,516 gallons of palm oil valued at around 1.2 million Ghana Cedis, along with other extraction equipment, were destroyed in the inferno.