Fire destroys many homes in Techiman

No fatalities were recorded

A destructive blaze ravages numerous homes in Techiman, leaving devastated locals assessing the wreckage.

Swiftly spreading flames, fueled by the structure of the houses, inflicted severe damage on properties.



Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene, aiding in the rescue of impacted individuals, including an infant.



Hours of concerted efforts were required to quell and extinguish the inferno.

While the fire resulted in property loss, thankfully, no fatalities were reported.



Victims expressed sorrow over the destruction of cherished possessions like mattresses, electronics, and household essentials.