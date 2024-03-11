Fire engulfs Kumasi Race Course Market, damaging hundreds of stalls and properties

The cause of the fire it still unknown

A destructive fire erupted at the Kumasi Race Course Market in the Ashanti Region, causing extensive damage to nearly 200 stalls and properties valued at millions of cedis.

According to JoyNews, the fire, which began on the morning of March 11, persisted as of noon, with the Ghana Fire Service still working to extinguish it.



Despite the efforts to control the fire, its cause remains unknown at this time. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.



Traders affected by the incident shared their heartbreaking experiences, revealing substantial financial losses.



"I sell onions. Yesterday, I restocked my goods. I restocked 25 bags and went home. I did not hear that a fire outbreak had occurred. I woke up this morning and heard there had been a fire outbreak. Upon arrival, I saw that the fire had destroyed all our goods," One trader recounted the devastation to JoyNews.

Another trader described the intensity of the fire, preventing them from salvaging any goods.



"I sell grinding machines and pepper. All have been destroyed. Around 3 o’clock, I was told that there was a fire outbreak. When you got to the market, we could not take any of our goods due to the intensity of the fire," she lamented.



In a concerning turn of events, five individuals have been apprehended by the police for allegedly attacking fire trucks that faced delays in reaching the scene.