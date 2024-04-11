Fire guts parts of Madina Market in Accra

Reports indicate that the fire started around 9:00pm on April 10

Fire has gutted parts of the Madina Market in Accra on Wednesday night, April 10, 2024, as reported by GTV.

The fire started around 9:00 pm, prompting swift action from firefighters of the Ghana National Fire Service who arrived at the scene promptly to extinguish the flames.



Initial assessments indicate that about 50 stalls have been consumed by the fire, though the exact cause of the inferno remains unknown.

Market fires have unfortunately become a recurrent occurrence in Ghana, adding to concerns about fire safety measures and prevention strategies.



