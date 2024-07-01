Fire guts the Legend Pub at Abeka-Lapaz

The fire began around 5:00 am

Source: GBC Ghana Online

A devastating fire has gutted the Legend Pub at Abeka-Lapaz, Greater Accra, early Monday, July 1, 2024, destroying items worth thousands of cedis.

The fire, which began around 5:00 am and was controlled by 7:00 am, originated from the meter and spread rapidly.



Eyewitnesses reported significant delays in the fire service's response due to issues like water shortages and conflicting duties, causing frustration and criticism.

Calls were made for the government to better equip the fire service to prevent such incidents in the future, highlighting the urgent need for improved emergency response resources.



