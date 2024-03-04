Fire outbreak claims life in Kwahu Obomeng following heavy rainfall

Fire Outbreak

In Kwahu Obomeng, located in the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region, a devastating fire outbreak has resulted in the loss of one life.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 3, 2024, following a period of heavy rainfall compounded by strong winds.



The renowned Level 3 Pub, known for its unique atmosphere and role as a hub for Kwahu Easter festivities, was consumed by flames, leading to the unfortunate fatality.

Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire, while an eyewitness has reported another individual sustaining injuries and receiving medical attention.



The victims, reportedly laborers from Accra, were engaged in renovating the pub in preparation for the upcoming Kwahu Easter Festival.