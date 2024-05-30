News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

First African Director of Ghana Television eulogised for contribution to broadcast media on his 95th birthday

Prof Gtv First The event included a commemorative presentation celebrating his impactful legacy

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: GBC Ghana Online

Professor Alex Teye Quarmyne, the first African Director of Ghana Television (GTV), was honored on his 95th birthday for his significant contributions to broadcast media in Ghana.

Celebrations at the Broadcasting House in Accra included friends, family, and GTV staff, who praised his pivotal role in establishing GTV under President Kwame Nkrumah.

Prof. Kwame Karikari, former GBC Director, lauded Quarmyne's discipline and dedication to quality media.

Notable figures like Samilia Kanj, Martin Loh, and Kwaw Ansah shared memories of working with him, highlighting his influence on their careers and the industry.

The event included a commemorative presentation celebrating his impactful legacy.

Read full article

Source: GBC Ghana Online