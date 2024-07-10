First Democratic senator challenges Biden candidacy

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

Source: BBC

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado has expressed doubts about President Joe Biden's chances in the next election, suggesting he might lose to Donald Trump, potentially by a large margin.

This follows calls from seven Democratic congressmen for Biden, 81, to step aside due to concerns about his fitness for office after a poor debate performance.



Nancy Pelosi and other prominent Democrats, including Hank Johnson and Chuck Schumer, have shown mixed reactions but largely emphasize party unity.

Vice-President Kamala Harris remains a loyal supporter, while speculation grows about potential replacements should Biden withdraw.



Read full article