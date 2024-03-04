First Lady commends SOS Children’s Villages' 50-year legacy

First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The commendable work of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana has been acknowledged by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for their unwavering support and care for children who need help and protection.

According to Graphic Online, she appreciated the fact that for over 50 years, the organization has provided a loving and secure family environment for children in need, based on the principles of love and respect, leaving a lasting legacy on the landscape of child welfare.



Mrs Akufo-Addo made these remarks during the official launch of the 50th anniversary celebration of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, which took place in Tema last Friday.



The celebration, themed "SOS Children's Villages, celebrating 50 years of transforming lives in Ghana," aims to communicate the achievements of SOS Villages Ghana over the past 50 years, engage stakeholders and community members, and foster relationships with potential donors, while sustaining the quality of care given to beneficiary children.



As part of the anniversary activities, there will be a float through the principal streets across all four programme locations, an open day, a sports competition among all four villages, a launch of a 50th-anniversary book, a coding competition for children in all four SOS – Hermann Gmeiner schools, a national conference on alternative care in Ghana, as well as an award and dinner night.



Mrs Akufo-Addo, who is also a patron of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, lauded the organization for its flagship community intervention programs that help to strengthen families to better care and support the holistic development of children.

She also commended SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana for demonstrating an increased commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, famously known as Bola Ray and a Brand Ambassador of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, acknowledged the positive impact made by the organization in the last 50 years in the lives of many children who have benefited from the program.



He called on corporate Ghana and individuals to support the institution. Alexander Mar Kekula, the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, revealed that the organization remains committed to its mission of building families for children in need, helping them shape their future, and sharing in the development of their communities.



He said that this idea is encapsulated in their Golden Jubilee logo that reflects the essence of SOS Children’s Villages Ghana as a protector and supporter of the nation’s children for 50 years, showcasing a legacy of transformation and care.



Yves Hanson-Nortey, the Member of Parliament for Tema Central, who is also a former student of SOS – the Hermann Gmeiner School, said that over the past 50 years, SOS had not only provided a loving home for children who had lost or risked losing parental care but had also trained young people to cultivate community leadership skills, as well as the need to uphold integrity in all they do.