Fishing: 2024 closed season begins July 1

Mavis Hawa Koomson

Source: Class FM Online

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is preparing for the 2024 closed fishing season with extensive stakeholder engagement efforts.

The closed fishing season will run from July 1 to July 31 for canoes and inshore vessels, and industrial trawlers will observe a two-month closure from July 1 to August 31, 2024.

Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson emphasized the comprehensive outreach conducted this year to ensure all fishermen are adequately briefed about the closed season and highlighted recent efforts to disseminate information directly to fishing communities.



