Five EC officials interdicted over alleged BVDs theft

The interdicted EC officials have been handed over to the police for further investigations

Five officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) have been suspended following allegations of stealing Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), which are crucial for electoral processes.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the EC's Director of Electoral Services, disclosed this development while providing an update on the missing devices. He indicated that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigations.



Explaining the situation, Dr. Quaicoe stated, "What I can say on authority is that we lost one BVD in North Tongu and what happened was that we normally package these things in ballot boxes. You put your systems and you seal. In the course of transporting, we got there, they couldn’t transport the ballot boxes."

"So we reported to the police. We have lost this and these are the suspects so investigate and let them go through the legal regime.



"Whatever has to be done should be done. They have been interdicted they are now going through the investigations. So, the police I am told that they will be arraigned before court soon," he added.