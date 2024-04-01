Five drivers arrested for traffic violations in joint NRSA-MTTD operation

The drivers were apprehended at Bunso Junction along the Accra-Kumasi Highway

In a collaborative effort between the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, five drivers were apprehended at Bunso Junction along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to the NRSA, overspeeding accounts for approximately 60 percent of road accidents, prompting the joint operation to promote safer driving practices, especially in anticipation of the upcoming Easter festival.



Nana Akua Ansaah, the Eastern Regional Director of the NRSA, underscored the significance of responsible driving behavior during an interview with Citi News.

She emphasized the necessity for drivers to adhere to prescribed speed limits and urged them to possess valid licenses, ensure proper vehicle registration, and maintain insurance coverage.



She further highlighted the potential severe consequences of non-compliance with these regulations in the event of an accident.