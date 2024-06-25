News

Five persons arraigned over alleged unlawful assembly

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 They are to reappear on July 10, 2024

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Stephen Baidoo, 57, Abdul Aziz, 39, Kojo Amoako, 35, Frank Asante, 31, and William Teyi, 34, have denied charges before an Accra Circuit Court.

Baidoo, also charged with unlawful possession and control of narcotic drugs, was granted GHC100,000 bail with three sureties.

Aziz, Amoako, Asante, and Teyi each received GHC50,000 bail with one surety.

Presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, the court ordered them to report to the police every Wednesday. They are to reappear on July 10, 2024.

The prosecution said the accused were arrested for disturbing the peace and smoking suspected narcotics in Nyamekye, Accra.

Source: GNA