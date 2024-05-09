Five persons remanded for allegedly killing police officers at East Trasacco

According to the police, the accused persons conspired with others to kill the two police officers

Five individuals, including a footballer, a gardener, and a public servant, have been remanded into police custody for their alleged involvement in the shooting and killing of two police officers at East Trasacco on May 2, 2024.

Chief Inspector Margaret Ofori Boadi of the Legal and Prosecution Unit, CID Headquarters, presented the case to the court on Wednesday, May 9, 2024. She stated that the accused persons, along with others who are at large, conspired to shoot and kill the two off-duty police officers.



According to Angelonline reports, the suspects were identified as Mohammed Alhassan Damba, a Public Servant; Chinkor Abdullah Alhassan, a foreman and Arabic translator at Hakska Block factory; Alex Appoh, a gardener; Bright Nana Kwame Owusu, a worker at Hakska Block Factory; and Ganiu Iddrisu, a Footballer.



According to the Chief Inspector, on May 2, around 6:30 pm, the accused persons conspired with others to kill the two police officers, who were seated in front of their private residence near Hakska Block Factory at East Trasacco, East Legon, Accra.



Chief Inspector Boadi requested the court to remand the accused persons as investigations were ongoing.



She emphasized the seriousness of the offence and the potential punishment if the accused persons were found guilty. She argued that granting bail would hinder the trial process.

Counsel for the accused persons, Nelson Noble Adedawonu, sought bail, stating that the facts did not support the charges.



He also claimed that the first accused person was not present in the jurisdiction when the crime occurred and that the police had arrested the wrong people.



After hearing both sides, the trial magistrate, Prince Osei Owusu, remanded the accused persons into police custody, citing his lack of jurisdiction to grant bail.



He advised the counsel for the accused to seek bail at the appropriate forum. The case was adjourned to May 20, 2024, for further proceedings.