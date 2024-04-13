Flyover at Flowerpot set to open by October

The roads in this municipality have deteriorated due to the reconstruction of the Beach Road

The highly anticipated opening of the flyover at the Motorway Interchange at Flowerpot is scheduled to take place by the end of October this year.

This development is expected to significantly improve traffic connectivity between the northern and southern parts of the Motorway, offering a smoother commute for residents and commuters alike.



The completion of the flyover is poised to alleviate congestion and enhance the ease of movement for residents traveling from areas such as Cantonments and Burma Camp to East Legon, Spintex, and Tema.



This improvement is expected to have a positive impact on the general quality of life for individuals who frequently traverse these routes, offering a more seamless and efficient travel experience.



During a recent inspection tour of the project, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Roads and Highways, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the work. He commended the contractors for adhering to the schedule and emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the project.



Accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways as well as Urban Roads, Mr. Asenso-Boakye reiterated the government's readiness to fulfill its obligations under the contract, including timely payments and providing necessary support to facilitate the completion of the project within the specified timeframe.



Additionally, the Minister inspected roads in the Ledzokuku Municipality, where he was joined by Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the Ledzokuku Constituency.

The roads in this municipality have deteriorated due to the reconstruction of the Beach Road, necessitating the use of inner roads to divert traffic.



The rehabilitation works, which include drainage repairs and asphalt concrete overlay works, are currently 45% complete and are expected to be fully completed by the end of 2024.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye also addressed the state of the Beach Road construction, noting that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund had temporarily stalled the project but were now advancing, with work expected to resume soon to complete the remaining 20%.



In the Krowor Municipality, the Minister inspected the rehabilitation of the Okpoi Gonno Highway, a vital link connecting Ledzokuku to Krowor, the Beach Road to the Spintex Road, and ultimately to the Motorway.



This project is part of the government's efforts to address transportation challenges in densely populated communities such as Krowor and Ledzokuku.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work and reaffirmed the government's commitment to its successful completion.