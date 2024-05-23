Foodstuff prices escalate at Mallam, Kaneshie, Odawna markets

At Kaneshie, the cost of 30 tomatoes surged from GH¢20 to just six tomatoes

Source: Ghanaian Times

Traders and consumers at Accra's Kaneshie, Odwana, and Mallam Atta markets are struggling with skyrocketing food prices.

At Kaneshie, the cost of 30 tomatoes surged from GH¢20 to just six tomatoes, and a basket of tomatoes rose from GH¢50-60 to GH¢600-700.



Prices for beans, rice, onions, yams, okra, turkey berries, and cassava have also significantly increased.

Shoppers, like Mrs. Olivia Antwi, find it hard to manage household expenses, while sellers, like Mrs. Abena Adobea, cite transportation costs as a major factor in price hikes.



The economic situation is making it increasingly difficult for families to afford basic necessities.



Read full article