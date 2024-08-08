News

Footballer Abdul Razak jailed for theft

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 The stolen items were recovered

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Abdul Razak Lartey, a Division 1 footballer, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Dansoman Circuit Court for unlawful damage, unlawful entry, and theft.

Razak, 31, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth GH¢2,500, including two Audi steering wheels.

He cited financial desperation as his motive, revealing he is unemployed, caring for his blind mother, and is a father of three.

Despite acknowledging his remorse and first-time offender status, the court emphasized the need for a deterrent, resulting in a 15-month sentence to be served concurrently.

The stolen items were recovered.

