Footballer Abdul Razak jailed for theft

Source: The Chronicle

Abdul Razak Lartey, a Division 1 footballer, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Dansoman Circuit Court for unlawful damage, unlawful entry, and theft.

Razak, 31, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth GH¢2,500, including two Audi steering wheels.



He cited financial desperation as his motive, revealing he is unemployed, caring for his blind mother, and is a father of three.

Despite acknowledging his remorse and first-time offender status, the court emphasized the need for a deterrent, resulting in a 15-month sentence to be served concurrently.



The stolen items were recovered.



