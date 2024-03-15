Foreign Affairs Minister clarifies issuance of diplomatic passport to Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng

Rev Kusi Boateng

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, clarified that Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi in official records at the Passport Office, was granted a diplomatic passport due to his status as a prominent citizen traveling abroad for essential government engagements, Citi News report.

The Minister provided this clarification in response to inquiries by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Friday, March 15.



The Minister explained that the decision to issue the diplomatic passport in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was based on the fact that the application was supported by all necessary valid documentation, including his previous ordinary passport bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



She emphasized that this process adhered to fundamental legal principles governing such matters.



According to Minister Ayorkor Botchwey, Mr. Adu Gyamfi was considered a prominent citizen traveling abroad on important government business, which justified the issuance of the diplomatic passport.



She highlighted that the issuance of diplomatic passports follows a strict protocol and is guided by legal principles to ensure that only qualified individuals receive such documents.



The Minister's explanation aimed to address any concerns or misconceptions regarding the issuance of the diplomatic passport to Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng under the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency and adherence to the law in all matters concerning passport issuance and diplomatic privileges.



“In this case, Mr Adu Gyamfi was considered a prominent citizen traveling abroad on important government business. It is a basic principle of law. Diplomatic passport DX006845 was issued in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi because the application was backed by requisite valid documents including previous ordinary passports.”



Background



In 2023, Mr. Ablakwa made allegations claiming that Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, possessed multiple passports.



Ablakwa stated that he had documents proving that Reverend Kusi Boateng, also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, used several passports and identification cards with different names and dates of birth as part of his operating method.



Furthermore, Ablakwa alleged that JNS Talent Centre Ltd, owned by Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, received a payment of GH¢2.6 million for its involvement in constructing the National Cathedral, under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Ablakwa claimed that documents in his possession indicated that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng were the same person, with the latter still serving on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.



In response, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng filed a lawsuit against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, seeking to prevent him from discussing the matter in relation to the National Cathedral.



However, the Human Rights Court dismissed this application on July 13. Reverend Kusi Boateng's lawyers had taken action after Ablakwa was seen in a video refusing to accept court documents related to the defamation suit and kicking them with his foot.



Reverend Kusi Boateng's lawsuit against the North Tongu MP was based on Ablakwa's publications suggesting that the Reverend was involved in a conflict of interest and had a double identity, allegedly operating under the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.