Foreigners have taken over the country because of dishonesty – Ken Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Constituency, emphasized the importance of honesty for business success, lamenting that dishonesty among Ghanaians has allowed foreigners to dominate the country's business sector.

Speaking to YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Agyapong asserted that many Ghanaian businesses collapse due to dishonest practices.



He urged the youth to adopt honesty in all dealings to build trust and grow their businesses.

Agyapong highlighted that honesty leads to recommendations and opportunities, whereas dishonesty tarnishes reputations and deters future business prospects.



He stressed that the country's small economy amplifies the impact of dishonesty on business relationships.



