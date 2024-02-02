Forestry Commission raises alarm on safety amid Illegal mining activities

Galamsey affected water body

Sulemana Nyadia Nelson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, has voiced grave concerns about the safety of staff deployed in Ghana's forests, especially those stationed in mining communities.

Speaking at the National House of Chiefs meeting with liaison officers from various institutions in Kumasi on January 31, Sulemana Nyadia Nelson revealed alarming incidents from the past year. He disclosed that armed illegal miners, in their quest for gold, fatally shot at least three Commission staff members while on duty.



"The mere presence of forestry officers' uniforms used to deter intruders from our forest reserves for various purposes. However, the current scenario is starkly different. Intruders into our forest reserves are often armed, posing grave risks to our staff and workers," remarked Sulemana Nyadia Nelson. "Last year witnessed the tragic loss of three of our staff members, with several others sustaining injuries while performing their duties."



Sulemana emphasised the necessity of collaborative efforts to address the scourge of illegal mining. He advocated, "We believe that effective resolution of this issue hinges on collaboration with institutions like this House. Therefore, we are committed to supporting this collective endeavor to the fullest extent."

Joyce Ofori Kwafo, the Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Officer, provided further insights into the Commission's recent enforcement activities. In December of the preceding year, the Forestry Commission apprehended 218 individuals engaged in illegal mining within forest reserves nationwide.



"For the period spanning January 2023 to December 2023, we have arrested 218 individuals. Among them, 24 have been prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced, while the remainder await legal proceedings in various courts across the country," disclosed Joyce Ofori Kwafo.