News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
2

Former Bolga central parliamentary candidate of LPG joins NDC

IMG 20240911 113033 Francis Ayadago with Hon Isaac Adongo at his nomination filing in Bolgatanga

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis Ayadago, a former parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the Bolgatanga Central constituency, has officially joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live