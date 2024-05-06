Former Chief of Defence Staff expresses concern over Ghana's economic direction

Retired Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah was speaking at a book launch in his honor

Retired Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has voiced deep concern over Ghana's current economic challenges, describing the situation as worsening with no apparent solution in sight.

Speaking at a book launch in his honor, titled "A Legacy of Service to Humanity," Nunoo-Mensah lamented the country's downhill trajectory, noting a lack of courageous truth-telling among its leaders.



According to a Graphic Online report, Nunoo-Mensah reflected on Ghana's past, highlighting the sacrifices of previous generations that propelled the nation forward.



However, he expressed disappointment in current leadership, accusing them of prioritizing personal gain over national development. He cited a time when Ghana excelled in various fields, including the military and sports, contrasting it with the present state of affairs.



The former Chief of Defence Staff criticized both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserting that despite their long tenures, they have failed to achieve significant progress.

He expressed concern that the deteriorating conditions could lead to desperation among the populace, potentially threatening the country's peace and stability.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP, praised Nunoo-Mensah's exemplary life, urging young leaders to learn from his experiences.



He highlighted Nunoo-Mensah's rise from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of military leadership, emphasizing his exceptional service and impact in both the military and public spheres.



Nunoo-Mensah's remarks underscore a broader sentiment of disillusionment with Ghana's current economic direction, reflecting a call for bold leadership and a renewed commitment to national development.