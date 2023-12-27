Former Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Ntumy passes away

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy has reportedly passed on.

According to sources, he died at his home in Germany after prolonged illness.



The former chairman who recently retired from active service, has served as the church's chairman for ten years from 1998 till 2008.



Apostle Dr Ntumy, was confined to an electric wheelchair since February 2009 after a surgical operation in his cervical spine. But despite this predicament, he continued his service to the church till his retirement in 2023.



Before becoming a clergyman, Michael Ntumy in the 1980s, worked as a teacher in Yendi then transitioned to the roles of Deacon and Elder in the church.



The late Dr Ntumi, married his wife Martha, at the age of 24 and embarked on full-time ministry with the Church of Pentecost at 26.

Recognized for his dedication, he was appointed to the office of an Apostle at the age of 33.



Six years later, he assumed the esteemed position of the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost.



Following two terms of exemplary service to the church of Pentecost and the nation, Aps Dr Michael Ntumy gracefully handed over leadership to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.



WN/NOQ