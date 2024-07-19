Former Deputy Minister accuses NPP of election rigging scheme

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former Deputy Information Minister, has accused Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of planning to rig the upcoming 2024 elections.

Kwakye Ofosu dismissed the NPP’s election strategy as a guise for rigging, recalling similar tactics in the 2008 elections that allegedly led to their defeat.



He asserted that no amount of rigging would secure a win for the NPP.

Despite these accusations, the NPP remains confident in its electoral prospects and anticipates a strategic advantage over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December polls, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest.



