Former MASLOC employee refutes plotting with former CEO to loot company cash

Former MASLOC CEO, Sedinam Tamakloe Attinuo

Daniel Axim, a former head of operations at the Microfinance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC), has refuted claims that he plotted to steal money from the Center alongside the company's former CEO.

Along with Sedinam Tamakloe Attinuo, the former CEO of MASLOC, Mr. Axim is facing 78 counts of intentionally causing financial harm to the state, theft, and violating the Public Procurement Act, among other offenses.



Mr. Axim has submitted his witness statement and begun his defense.



In his capacity as Head of Operations, he said that Madam Tamakloe Attionu gave him orders to draft a memo authorising the distribution of cash to support her nationwide sensationalism campaigns.



According to him, employees of MASLOC were expected to follow the politically appointed CEO's orders or face termination.



Being a public servant, Mr. Axim claimed he followed the CEO's directives to write letters approving the flow of the aforementioned funds, which were frequently authorised by the Board of Governors.

He acknowledged obtaining the funds from the Head of Finance as indicated on the charge sheet, but he maintained that he provided them to Madam Tamakloe Attionu per her directives.



According to Mr. Axim, the CEO was not permitted by MASLOC practice direction to retrieve cash from Finance; therefore, he took it and gave it to her.



He claimed that Madam Tamakloe Attionu frequently traveled to the regions without him and that he was powerless to oppose the order when she returned to ask for money to be distributed.



He claimed that on a few occasions when he accompanied the former CEO on the sensitization programs, he did not witness Madam Tamakloe Attionu giving the participants their money and that she frequently assured him that she would come back to the area to complete the disbursement.



He claimed he couldn't verify whether she had really come back to give the money.

Mr. Axim recalls using a list that was provided to him to distribute money during one of the awareness campaigns. He claimed that during the exercise, he adhered to tight guidelines. He claimed he had never dishonestly taken money from MASLOC, although there isn't any proof to support his claim.



Mr. Axim stated that Madam Tamakloe Attionu received the funds that went through him, and she verified this to forensic auditors.



Although Mr. Axim acknowledged receiving financial assistance from the former CEO, he clarified that this was standard procedure because other employees had benefited from such favors.



Madam Tamakloe Attionu has absconded and is being tried in absentia.



The trial continues today, February 6, 2024.