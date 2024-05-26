Former NDC MP Mathias Asuma Puozaa is dead

Mathias Asuma Puozaa

Former NDC MP for Dafiama-Bussie-Issa, Hon. Mathias Asuma Puozaa, has died at 76 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

First elected in 2004, he served three terms until 2017 and chaired the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education.

Born on January 10, 1948, he hailed from Touri-Daffiama in Ghana's Upper West Region and held a Master's degree in Community Education from the University of Edinburgh. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.



