Former NDC communications director acquitted of incest charges

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood was charged for incest, defilement, and abetment

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has acquitted Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, the former Central Region Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of incest, defilement, and abetment allegations brought against him by his wife.

The court's decision comes after a DNA test result confirmed that Mr. Dawood is not the biological father of Rita Akos Arhin.



The charges, including incest, were filed in 2022 by Mavis Abena Agyei Ayettey Arhin, accusing her husband of forcing their supposed daughter to undergo multiple abortions.



The court, after a two-year-long case, accepted the submission of no case per Section 173 of Act 30/60 raised by the accused persons' counsels.

"At the close of prosecution, learned counsels for the accused persons raised submission of no case per Section 173 of Act 30/60. They filed their submissions and after considering them with the evidence so far led, the submission of no case is upheld. Consequently, they are acquitted and discharged," the court declared.



The outcome raises questions about Mr. Kwesi Dawood's potential reinstatement as the NDC regional executive, as the court's decision implies his innocence in the face of the allegations.