Former NPP MP Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia is dead

Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia former Member of Parliament for Builsa North Constituency

Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, a former Member of Parliament representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reportedly passed away.

The details surrounding her death are currently unclear, but close family sources have confirmed that she died in the late hours of Tuesday, January 9, 2024, after a brief illness, Newsalertonline.com reports.



Known as a "mother for all," Chigabatia served with distinction as the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufuor. She represented the Builsa North constituency in the Parliament from 2005 to 2009, losing her reelection bid to the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Timothy Ataboadey in the 2008 General elections.



Throughout her time in Parliament, Chigabatia was dedicated to women's empowerment, consistently addressing the issue each year on Women’s Day.



She actively delivered statements on the parliamentary floor to draw attention to the challenges faced by northern women.

Born on October 20, 1956, in Chuchuliga, Upper East Region, Ghana, Agnes Chigabatia received her middle school education at Adda Middle School in Navrongo and Ayieta Middle School in Sandema.



She pursued her secondary education at St. Francis Girls’ Senior High School, Jirapa, and furthered her studies at Accra Polytechnic, where she obtained an Advance Level in Catering Certificate.



NAY/OGB