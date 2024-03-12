Former NPP parliamentary candidate defects to NDC ahead of 2024 elections

Eric Afful, NDC MP and Kofi Asante

Abraham Kofi Asante, who contested as the Amenfi West Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in the 2020 elections in the Western Region, has switched allegiance to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Asante, formerly the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) under the current administration, had previously been affiliated with the NDC before joining the NPP.



However, during the funeral of the late mother of the NDC Member of Parliament for the area, Eric Afful, held over the weekend at Asankragwaa, Asante was observed wearing an NDC scarf and later publicly announced his defection to the opposition NDC.



Confirming the development, the Wassa Amenfi West constituency NPP Organizer, Abraham Lincoln, criticized Asante's actions, labeling them as political 'prostitution'.

Lincoln recounted Asante's political history, noting his past as an NDC member who served as a District Chief Executive (DCE) in the area in the 1990s and represented the constituency in the country's legislative assembly from 1997 until his resignation from parliament in 2003 due to personal reasons.



He highlighted Asante's subsequent appointment as GIFEC CEO by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his unsuccessful bid for the Parliamentary seat in Wassa Amenfi West on the NPP ticket in the 2020 elections, losing to the incumbent NDC MP, Eric Afful.



Lincoln remarked that Asante's recent defection has led many in the constituency to view him as an 'unreliable politician' unworthy of attention.