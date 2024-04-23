Former PPA Boss granted GHC4million bail

Adjenim Boateng Adjei

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has granted Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei, a former Public Procurement Authority Chief Executive Officer, a GHC4million bail.

He is to produce two sureties both of whom are to be justified with landed properties.



Mr Adjei pleaded not guilty to all eight fresh counts of using public office for profit and directly and indirectly influencing the Public Procurement Process using his office.



Earlier, an Accra High Court struck out a previous 17 charges against Dr Adjei and his brother-in-law, Mr Francis Kwaku Arhin filed on May 18, 2022.



The Court presided over by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons admitted the accused person to bail and asked the Registrar to confirm with the relevant authorities the authenticity of the documents, while the sureties produced copies of their Ghana Cards to the Registrar.

The accused person is to leave his passport with the Registrar of the Court.



The Judge also directed that the copies of the bail bond be given to the prosecution for easy access.



The charge sheet preferred four counts each of using public office for profit, contrary to section 179(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act.29), and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract, contrary to section 92(2)(b) of the public procurement act 2003 (Act 663).