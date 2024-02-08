Former Sports Minister Dr. Mustapha Ahmed passes away at 72

Mustapha Ahmed

Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, has sadly passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after a prolonged battle with illness.

The 72-year-old, who served as a dentist and military commander, held the sports minister position for eight months during President John Mahama's administration.



Dr. Ahmed's political career extended from 2001 to 2016 when he represented the Ayawaso North constituency in parliament under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His tenure as Sports Minister saw a reshuffle, with Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye taking over the role.



The former military commander had a background in dentistry and had served at the 37 Military Hospital. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Ghana's political and sports history.