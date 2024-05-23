Former U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission to Ghana, Sue Katherine Brown, passes away

Sue Katherine Brown

Sue Katherine Brown, a former United States Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) to Ghana, passed away on May 14 at her home in Arlington, Virginia, following an illness.

Ms. Brown served in Ghana from 2006 to 2009, often acting as charge d'affaires. She earned the trust of both the U.S. Ambassador and senior Ghanaian officials, both civilian and military.



During her tenure, Ms. Brown significantly impacted the lives of women and children in Ghana by leading a public service campaign that saved many young girls from trafficking.



She also played a pivotal role in securing a Millennium Challenge compact award of $537 million for Ghana, a historic sum that continues to benefit the country.

Additionally, she coordinated the U.S. embassy's efforts for Ghana's 50th Independence anniversary, which included high-level U.S. delegations and private citizens.



Ms. Brown's contributions extended beyond Ghana. After her tenure, she became the second U.S. Ambassador to Montenegro, achieving notable milestones there as well. Her diplomatic efforts, compassion, and civil engagement left a lasting impression on the people and officials she worked with in Ghana.