Former Weija-Gbawe MCE Patrick Kumor passes away

Patrick Kumor

Patrick Kumor, the former Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Weija-Gbawe, has reportedly died following a short illness.

Kumor, whose appointment was recently rescinded by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo along with 24 other MCEs, was succeeded by Mr. Michael Danquah.



During his tenure, Kumor spearheaded numerous development projects within the Municipality, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

In December 2022, he received the UCIA 2022 Dynamic Achievers Award for Excellence in Leadership. The award was conferred upon him by the Global Executive College (GEC) at the British Council Hall.