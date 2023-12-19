Former defence minister Lt. General JH Smith is dead

The late Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith

A former Minster of Defence and Army Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith, popularly known as JH Smith, has passed away at age 78 years old.

Family sources confirmed that he succumbed to a short illness on the morning of Tuesday, December 19, 2023.



According to a report by 3news.com, Ambassador Victor Smith, the younger brother of the late Lt Gen JH Smith, announced the sad news of his passing.



“Funeral arrangements, according to Muslim tradition, will be announced as soon as possible.” the report stated.



In addition to his distinguished military career, the late Lt. Gen JH Smith served as the Minister of Defence during the tenure of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, from 2009 to 2013.



He also held the position of Ghana's Ambassador to the United States under the former President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

